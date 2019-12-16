Care Campus surpasses toys from last year

Early this week, Care Campus staff sent an email out to Pennington County officials and to the police department to donate toys to the addiction treatment center.

People donated toys for children between the ages of three to five years old.

Last year, seventy-six toys were collected and this year they already surpassed that.

One family even donated fifteen toys this year.

Torrian Webb from the Care Campus says a simple gift can mean the world to one child.

"We wanted to basically give back to our community. There is a lot of children in our community that don't get to really have a Christmas and children of that age, you know it's just opening up a present, that's the most exciting thing they get to do. So we really wanted to spread that Christmas cheer and give children something to do on Christmas morning and share the love I guess," said Webb.

The children at Youth and Family Services will be surprised with the gifts on Christmas day.