Care Campus earns national achievement award

Pennington County has been recognized with the Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo). The award honors innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.

NACo has recognized the Care Campus with the 2020 Achievement Award in the category of Criminal Justice and Public Safety. The organization applauds all those involved in developing the innovative program and the positive results at the facility.

“People have travelled from throughout the country to visit, learn about our Care Campus and see what might work in their community. We accept this award on behalf of all citizens of Pennington County,” says Chief Deputy Willie Whelchel. “Over time this facility saves tax payers’ dollars but more importantly, we are impacting and saving lives.”

Nationally, awards are given in 18 different categories that reflect the vast, comprehensive services counties provide. The categories include children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, county administration, information technology, health, civic engagement and many more.

Started in 1970, NACo’s annual Achievement Awards program is designed to recognize county government innovations. Each nominee is judged on its own merits and not against other applications received.