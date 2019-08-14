Carbon monoxide kills two rally goers in Sturgis

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has ended, but fatal incidents from that time are still being investigated.

Campers parked at Days End Campground in Sturgis. (KOTA TV)

Sheriff Ron Merwin lead the investigation in Meade County.

Merwin says, "It was Monday, we received a call from a gentleman who said that his, father I believed it was, had not returned home from the rally and wanted to know if we've had any accidents or things like that they could have been involved in."

After receiving the call, the Meade County Sheriff's department went to investigate and found two people with carbon monoxide poisoning lying near a pickup and car inside a motorcycle trailer.

Surprisingly, this isn't the first year this has happened, and the Sheriff's office says they see this type of case all the time.

People will bring a trailer with their motorcycles and then sleep in there with a generator running.

Portable carbon monoxide detectors can be purchased, but make sure to check the manufacturing date.

Mike Smith works at the Green Star Camper Center.

"The carbon monoxide detectors and the propane detectors in campers are only rated for five years from the date of manufacture of the carbon monoxide detectors," says Smith.

The Sheriff's Department is already planning new ways to warn people of carbon monoxide danger.

"We will probably do some type of a campaign, put a sign up at the campgrounds or something reminding people," says Merwin. "If we can get all the campgrounds, I am sure all the campgrounds will be more than happy to post something."

The department believes spreading the message is the best way to prevent future deaths like those at this year's rally.