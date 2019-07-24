Caramel rolls and coffee sweeten our local schools with supply donations

Students may not be thinking about school during the summer but the community is concerned.

The Black Hills Federal Credit Union sold out of caramel rolls in less than two hours and raised more than 1,000 dollars for South Dakota schools during their seventh annual donation drive.

The donation drive continues to gain popularity as the need for school supplies increases every year.

The donations will buy supplies for more than 10,000 students in the state.

Sixty schools receive these donations and more schools will benefit next year.

An employee of the credit union said five dollars goes a long way for students.

"It's really important for our kids to start on the right foot, they want to come into school, start with everything they need, not feel uncomfortable and we want everyone to have that same opportunity, right when they come on the first day," said Heidi Bulman, Community Development Officer of the Black Hills Federal Credit Union.

For five dollars, community members enjoyed caramel rolls from Colonial House and coffee from Dark Canyon outside of the credit union.

The donations raised on July 24 can buy more than 25,000 pencils.