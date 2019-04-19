Car seat trade-in event returns

Starting April 22, Target is holding car seat trade-ins for parents who want to get rid of their old or damaged baby gear, it's also for those who just want an upgrade.

In exchange, you'll get a 20 percent off coupon for new baby accessories.

The trade-ins are recycled by Waste Management, and since the program started two years ago the store recycled more than 7.4 million pounds of materials.

But this event doesn't just help the environment, it brings awareness to the importance of not using expired or damaged car seats.