On Saturday evening, right outside of our news studio on Skyline Drive, a car was found in a ditch.

Police respond near our studios on Skyline Drive to a car that swerved off the road and into a ditch.

A man says he was driving South on Skyline Drive when he lost control of his car and ended up swerving off the road and into a ditch.

Fortunately, no one was injured and police are still handling the situation.

A tow truck was on scene to pull out the car.