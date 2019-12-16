Car dealership donates to WellFully, the organization that helped one of their own

The entire staff of Kopren Motors toured WellFully Monday morning bringing with them a check for $500.

This donation was raised by wearing jeans on Fridays, something simple the staff could do to give back.

Last year, Kopren Motors donated to the Boys Club, and this year they focused their efforts on WellFully to show their support for the entire community.

For one of the salesman, this tour of WellFully was actually a reunion.

"We are here because I was a previous member of the WellFully program and I want to bring my current family into what I have experienced so we can give back a little bit for what they have given back to me," said Teegan Herron, salesperson for Kopren Motors.

As someone who benefited from WellFully years ago, Herron said, don't be afraid to ask for help.