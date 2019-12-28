Car bomb in Somali capital kills at least 30, spokesman says

A Somalia government spokesman says the death toll in a car bombing at a security checkpoint in Mogadishu is at least 30 and it likely will rise again.

He tells The Associated Press that more than 60 people were wounded and they are still being taken to hospitals.

It was one of the deadliest attacks in Mogadishu in recent memory.

There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast that police say targeted a tax collection center.

However, the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab group often carries out such attacks.

