SUV hits gas meter next to Rapid City home causing gas leak and evacuations

Evacuations have been lifted after a small SUV accidentally sheared off a gas meter next to a home in the 2800 block of Arrowhead Drive, causing a gas leak, according to Jim Bussell of the Rapid City Fire Department.

He says the accident happened just before 9 pm Monday night and there was a risk of fire and explosion.

Bussell says Montana Dakota Utilities and Black Hills Energy advised them to consider evacuations of nearby residences. So, considering the weather and wind, RCFD and RCPD evacuated about 15 homes in the 2700 and 2800 blocks of Arrowhead as well as Country Club.

He says the info they have is that this was a complete accident where a driver accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

Nobody was injured. The gas leak was successfully capped. There was no fire and no explosion.

Bussell gave kudos to area residents for being very cooperative and understanding about leaving their homes. He says it was a very quick and orderly evacuation.

By around midnight those evacuations had been lifted.