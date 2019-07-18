Canyon Lake Little League Park vandalized

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA, TV) - Rapid City Police are looking for the suspects who targeted the Canyon Lake Little League Park.
Police were dispatched to Canyon Lake Little League Fields around 4:05 PM on Wednesday for a report of graffiti that had been discovered on several buildings.
Several door knobs were broken off and the vandalism happened between 8:00 PM on July 16th and 8:00 AM on July 17th.
Crews have cleaned up the mess, but anyone with information on the incident or the identities of those responsible is encouraged to contact the police.