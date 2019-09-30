Cans counted for Volksmarch

At the Volksmarch a participant was able to bring 3 cans instead of paying the three dollar entrance fee.

The donations to Church Response are finished being counted and this event collected more than eight thousand nine hundred and fifty pounds of cans.

The foggy weather was worrying the director Lynda Mentele, but collected one thousand pounds more than last year.

"Well we've been doing it for several years," says Mentele. "You know with KOTA and Crazy Horse we supply most of the food we give away. I mean it's fantastic."

The next Volksmarch won't be until the spring of next year.