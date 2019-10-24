Candy Buy Back in Custer is back

Organizers are asking for community members to come and donate candy which will be packed and shipped oversees to troops who can't make it home for the holidays.

Candy isn't the only item you can donate, health products are also being accepted.

The buy back offers people who drop off candy one dollar per pound, but Steve Engelbrecht who is in charge of the donations says most people don't do it for the money.

If you haven't has the chance to drop off some candy yet, don't worry, because it's not too late.

"So candy can be dropped off anytime," said Engelbrecht. We'll probably keep candy coming through the doors, keep accepting donations of candy until Thanksgiving."

Engelbrecht hopes more businesses join in on the donations.