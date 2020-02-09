Candle company in Lead supports those who lost someone to addiction

In honor of her sister Grace, Beth Staeckeler started a company called, "Candles for a Cause."

Grace battled addiction and died three years ago after ingesting heroin laced with fentanyl.

Making all the candles herself, she donates the proceeds to families who have lost someone to addiction.

The candles are sold online and at her restaurant The Sled Haus.

Staeckeler said fall scents like pumpkin remind her the most of her sister Grace.

"They're are different scents that remind me of her, and I take all of the profit and I donate it to families who are going through what I am, whether it be sending flowers for their unfortunate funeral, or sending baby clothes if they've left children behind," said Beth Staeckeler, owner of Candles for a Cause.

Staeckeler said people like her sister, and those battling addiction need support from their family and friends more than anything else.

