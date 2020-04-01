Candidates are set for Rapid City Council ahead of municipal election

RAPID CITY, S. D. (KOTA TV) - Candidates for Rapid City's five city council wards are locked in.
Four current council members have turned in petitions for reelection: Ritchie Nordstrom (Ward Two), Chad Lewis (Ward Three), John Roberts (Ward Four) and Laura Armstrong (Ward Five). Ward One council member Becky Drury is not seeking re-election.
Armstrong and Nordstrom are unchallenged. Ward One and Ward Three will have multiple candidates seeking. The candidate receiving the most votes in the multiple-candidate wards will be declared the winner. There will be no runoff elections.
Candidates who have filed petitions for the municipal election on Tuesday, June 2:
Ward 1:
- Patrick Jones
- Robert Overturf
- Vince Vidal
Ward 2:
- Ritchie Nordstrom
Ward 3:
- Chad Lewis
- Jerry Wright
- Jason Salamun
Ward 4:
- John Roberts
- Walt Swan, Jr.
Ward 5:
- Laura Armstrong
Voter registration deadline is May 18. Early voting will begin on April 17 and end at 5 p.m. on June 1.
Candidates must file a Statement of Financial Interest within 15 days after filing their nominating petitions, and must also file a Statement of Organization for a Candidate Campaign Committee not later than 15 days after becoming a candidate. All required forms must be filed with the Rapid City Finance Office.
Candidates elected June 2 will take office at the July 6 Rapid City Council meeting.