Cancelations are adding up for a hotel in Rapid City

Tourism is key to South Dakota's economy, but with COVID-19, it could mean fewer people visiting.

At Comfort Inn & Suites in Rapid City, the front desk agent says there have been many cancellations for May and June.

"There is a lot of days in May that we have zero arrivals, which we're not used to seeing. And at this time last year, we had pretty much full bookings," says the front desk agent Deann Peper.

And even though a final decision has not be made for this year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Peper says cancellations are coming in.

"It does put a little pressure on us because we're wondering how much more of an impact it's going to have on us," says Peper.

When it comes to refunds, the hotel has changed its policy.

"We have been canceling because of COVID-19 the day of with no restrictions, penalties, or fees," says Peper.

To ensure the safety of customers and staff, cleaning is one of the hotels' top priority, which is why housekeeping is only done upon request and deep cleaning the room comes when the guest checks out.

"The room gets clean and sanitized. So everything that can be taken off gets washed, and new stuff is put back in," says Peper.