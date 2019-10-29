Can sex offenders pass out candy to your kids on Halloween?

With Halloween just days away, people are probably getting ready to brave the night to go trick or treating.

South Dakota does not have a general "no candy" law against sex offenders. (KOTA TV)

But the fear of knocking on the wrong door is something parents can't shake from their minds on this holiday night.

It's most childrens' dream to collect candy on Halloween but for many parents it's a holiday where they are focused on safety.

There is no general law in South Dakota restricting sex offenders from passing out candy on Halloween. Instead, it's a case by case basis.

"It is dependent on, what comes into play is the individuals stipulations lined out in they're probation or their parole," Brendyn Medina with the Rapid City Police Department said.

He said in most cases, sex offenders will get the condition of "limited contact with minors."

One mother with four children between the ages of four and 13 was surprised by the lack of restrictions.

"I think it should be illegal. I don't think it's safe. I think it's putting kids in danger doing that," Amanda Torres said.

Some states have "no candy" laws restricting sex offenders from passing out treats to kids on Halloween.

Some states even force sex offenders to not decorate their homes or place signs outside of their home warning visitors they will not give out treats.

Medina said parents should not only accompany their children when trick or treating but to open up the laptop before they step out of the door.

Parents should check their trick or treat route with the map on the

South Dakota sex offender registry

online. Then parents can find out which doors they should and should not knock on.

According to the website, Rapid City has 395 registered sex offenders.

Though there is no restrictive law, Rapid City Police will have extra patrols in residential areas Halloween night.

Medina also advised people to bring a flashlight and wear light colored and/or reflective colored clothes when out.

Also, before kids indulge in those sweet treats make sure to check it is safe to eat.