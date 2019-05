If you spent the weekend getting ready for summer boating and camping trips, Pennington County Sheriff's Office has some safety tips to keep in mind.

Pennington County Sheriff's Office out patrolling the waters in the summer. (KOTA)

Lt. Kraig Wood comes in studio for Good Morning KOTA Territory to talk about having the right equipment in your boat, how busy summer holiday weekends are, and patrolling campgrounds around the Black Hills.