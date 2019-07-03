Campbell County loses more than 600 jobs in a day

More than 600 Campbell County workers are reportedly without jobs after a company shut down two coal mines near Gillette.

Monday, it was reported that Blackjewel LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company operates the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines in the Powder River Basin.

By Tuesday afternoon, workers discovered they not only lost their jobs, they reportedly are unable to cash their last paychecks.

The Gillette Workforce Center is providing informational sessions for laid-off workers, guiding them through the unemployment process … insurance, job training, and health.

Wyoming's chief economist Wenlin Liu said miners who lost their jobs are entering a job market in need of workers, but not at the same pay rate the miners had been receiving.

Wyoming’s congressional delegation reacted to the troubling news.

Sen. Mike Enzi is visiting Gillette to assess the situation. He said he was devastated to learn about the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mine layoffs.

This kind of unexpected, mass layoff does not benefit anyone. It immediately affects our families, friends and neighbors in very real ways. It ripples through our communities, our state and our economy,” Enzi said in a release.

“Yesterday’s news is devastating for the individuals and families affected, as well as for our entire state,” echoed Rep. Liz Cheney.

Eagle Butte ranks fourth and Belle Ayr sixth among the top-producing U.S. coal mines. The mines produced over 33 million short tons (30 million metric tons) of coal in 2017.

Blackjewel has been struggling financially. The company missed a $1 million tax payment to the county.

Blackjewel isn’t the only Wyoming coal producer in trouble. Arch Coal, Peabody energy and Cloud Peak Energy have all filed for bankruptcy in recent years as the demand for coal-fired electricity fades.

