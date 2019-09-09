Camp Rapid hosts Holocaust survivor exhibition

The South Dakota National Guard hosts Transfer of Memory, a photo exhibition of Holocaust survivors living in Minnesota, now through Sept. 27 on Camp Rapid.

The exhibit is open to the public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday at the Joint Force Headquarters building on Camp Rapid, 2823 West Main Street, Rapid City).

A public program will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, to highlight the exhibit, which shares stories of survival during exceedingly difficult circumstances, and will include a remembrance tribute honoring the victims and survivors of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Photographer David Sherman and writer Lili Chester, in partnership with the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, created the photography exhibition.

The exhibition features 45 portraits of survivors living - or who lived - in Minnesota. There are 53 total Holocaust survivors photographed in the exhibit, and sadly, 23 of the survivors have passed away. The color images depict the survivors as living full and fulfilled lives - full of life and vitality - not defined by victimhood.

Each survivor was photographed in their home and everyone was interviewed and videotaped prior to making their portrait. Text, distilled from the survivor interviews, accompanies each portrait and provides background and a short history in the survivors' own words.

For more information about the exhibition, visit http://transferofmemory.org. Follow @TransferMemory on Twitter, @TransferofMemory on Instagram, and @TransferofMemory on Facebook.

