Camaro Rally in full gear

Camaro owners from all over the nation filled the streets to show off their old and new all-American classic cars.

With more than one-hundred engines roaring people of all ages filled the streets to get an up-close look.

For many visitors, it wasn't only about the shiny vehicles and the fun events it was about spending time with the community and interacting with the drivers.

"It's amazing the variety of years of cars that are here and the people from all over that made it to Sturgis this year," says Camaro attendee, Mike Sailer.

The festive's will continue until tomorrow, and then on Sunday, the rally will come to a close with a fun run and group photo.