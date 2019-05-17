Cafeteria worker says she lost job for giving boy free lunch

A New Hampshire school cafeteria worker's kindness may have got her fired.

Bonnie Kimball said she was terminated by her employer a day after she gave a student lunch, even though he couldn't pay for it.

Kimball says that when the student's account showed no funds, she quietly told him "'tell (your) mom you need money,'" and provided lunch. She claims a manager just asked what was on the boy's plate and walked away.

"It was my life for five years. I went and I took care of another family," Kimball told the newspaper. "You don't just lose a family member, be OK and move on."

A spokeswoman for Manchester-based Cafe Services said in a statement Thursday it "would never authorize an employee to not feed a student or staff member a meal." The spokeswoman would only say an employee "would not be let go because they provided this lunch to a student."

"Although we are not at liberty to discuss the confidential details regarding an employee's employment or termination from employment, we can share that the company has policies and procedures in place that are shared with and acknowledged by team members," Jaime Matheson, the director of human resources, said in a statement. "When established policies and procedures are not followed corrective action is put in place up to and including termination."

The incident comes as schools across the country are struggling to deal with how to address students who can't pay for their lunch. A 2011 survey found that a majority of the district had unpaid lunch charges and that most dealt with it by offering students alternatives meals.

But even that approach has been controversial. After a flurry of angry Facebook posts, one Rhode Island district was forced to abandon plans to deny a hot meal to students who couldn't pay. Last month, federal lawmakers also introduced "anti-lunch shaming" legislation to protect students with unpaid lunch bills. The USDA also discourages practices that stigmatize students but allows districts to set their own policies.

The Valley News reports that the alleged firing has angered Kimball's co-workers, some of whom quit in protest. Parents at the school also said they were upset by Kimball's sudden departure and demanded she be rehired.

"These guys really took care of our kids. They put our kids first and their focus was really our kids," said Christina Moodie, whose son attends the high school. "I know Bonnie went above and beyond for the kids."

The Mascoma Regional School Board voted Tuesday to continue using the company for another year, despite the controversy involving Kimball.

"The people working in the school lunch program are employees of Café Services, and Café Services is responsible for employment decisions regarding those employees," the district said in a statement. "School district policy is to make healthy nutritious school meals available to every child whether or not the child has sufficient funds to cover the cost of the meal."

