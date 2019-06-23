Wyoming cadaver dogs sniff out Rockerville for Serenity Dennard

It's been four months since Serenity Dennard was last seen. According to the Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom, cadaver dogs picked up on scents of human remains.

Captain Tony Harrison of the Pennington County Sheriff's Office said local law enforcement started searching again on Friday.

But this weekend two dogs were added to narrow in on where the human remains are.

Eighty percent of the time search missions are the reason why cadaver dogs are called on, according to dog handler KT Irwin.

Irwin came from Wyoming with cadaver dogs, Dallas and Dude, to search on Foster Gulch Road to narrow in on the scent of human remains.

She said the dogs train with large pieces of human remains because smaller pieces make it harder for the dogs to work in large areas, like Rockerville.

"I really don't deploy a dog until they are about two years old because I want a lot of searches and training in their database before I actually deploy them," Irwin said.

The dogs are not only being used to find Serenity but, to eliminate areas in the grid search.

Captain Tony Harrison with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office said the odor of a decaying body can carry, making it difficult to narrow in on one spot.

"With the terrain it's not quite as simple as just this one spot. If it were a big flat piece of land it would be a lot easier but it's not. And with terrain and wind and moutain tops and hills and water flows it's not quite as simple as just there's a smell here," Harrison said.

Harrison said recent rain has delayed them a day or two by creating more potential for searchers to slip and get hurt.

He said throughout the search missions a couple of people were poked by barbed wire fences and some banged their legs after slipping on wet rocks, but no serious injuries.

However, there is always a first aid kit on hand for both humans and dogs provided by Chris Misselt.

"The dogs have some stuff they can apply to their paws that prevent those injuries and paw cracking and those types of things. And just the slippery surfaces that we were going up and down on a constant basis. Now that the weather has improved we have less of that," Lt. Chris Misselt, Box Elder Police Department, said.

So far, Misselt said the main remedies used in each search mission are food, water, bug spray and sunscreen.

Law enforcement agencies and volunteers will meet again on Monday to plan out what they will do next weekend.