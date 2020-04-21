COVID threatens US pork, beef supplies

Governors in the Midwest are working to keep large meatpacking plants operating despite coronavirus outbreaks that have sickened hundreds of workers and threaten to disrupt the nation’s supply of pork and beef.

Gov. Kristi Noem says she is hopeful for a quick reopening of the Smithfield pork processing plant where a coronavirus outbreak infected over 700 employees. But she declined to give an exact date for its reopening.

After reviewing a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the facility, the Republican governor says the recommendations won't be difficult to implement.

Noem has often stressed keeping businesses open during the global pandemic. She says hog producers have been “devastated” by the shutdown of the plant. She has issued an executive order to allow them to exceed limits on how many animals their facilities can hold. The plant processes an average of 4,000 hogs a day.

In Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly has sent personal protective equipment and testing supplies to counties with meat processing plants. And Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has warned of the dire cost of closing plants, even while acknowledging the certainty of more infection clusters at the facilities.

