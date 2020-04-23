COVID relief funds won't help South Dakota replace lost tax revenue

Restrictions on where federal COVID-19 relief funds can be used is not sitting well with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

While South Dakota received $1.25 billion in COVID relief funds, the state is handcuffed in how that money is spent. None of it, according to Gov. Kristi Noem, is allowed to be used to replace lost state and local tax revenues. (KOTA TV)

The federal government did give South Dakota $1.25 billion. "But they tied our hands on how we can spend it," Gov. Kristi Noem said at her Thursday news conference. "I can't spend it to replace revenues. I can't spend it to make up some of the differences that we're seeing from our economy stalling."

South Dakota's revenue has dropped; but how bad the damage will be hasn't been determined. March sales tax revenue data won't be available until May; and April's will be released in June.

"I'm anticipating substantial decreases to our sales tax revenue, which is how we fund state government," Noem said. The governor also thinks there could be a 50 percent decline in video lottery revenues.

That financial hit will also be felt at the local level, in city and county budgets. The $1.25 billion from the federal government would help stop the hemorrhaging but ...

"What they're (federal government) telling me is that they don't want me to replace revenue loss. What they want me to do is go out and create a bunch of new government programs," Noem said.

Noem emphasized that South Dakota doesn't want more federal aid; just the ability to use existing funds more efficiently.

"I don't want to blow a billion dollars growing government, creating massive new programs that aren't really necessary," she continued. "All I want to do is make sure I don't have to slash teacher funding; to make sure I don't have to cancel highway funding maintenance ... cut funding for nursing homes; but that is the situation they are putting me in."

In South Dakota's budget, 80 percent goes to education and healthcare.

"It is not conservative to force a governor to spend money in areas that are not necessary and not allow me just to conduct business in a responsible manner; that South Dakota always has," the governor explained.

