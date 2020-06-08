COVID Pandemic results in the cancellation of Summer Nights

Created in 2008 and drawing in thousands of people a week, Summer Night's brings free entertainment to the area with vendors and a new band every week. The Summer Night's board has kept an eye on the COVID pandemic, originally delaying their event until the beginning of July. But, due to a city imposed rule, there was no choice but to cancel.

"The special events comity came out and said they weren't going to allow a event with a capacity of over 250 people," said Judd Nielsen, Rapid City Summer Night's President. "Of course social distancing is not our game, so it's a little difficult for us to have an event that everyone's accustom to and limit the capacity in such a fashion."

Businesses in the downtown area were shocked to hear the board's decision, but also understood the reasoning behind it.

"When we first heard it on the news last night, we took a gasp. I mean, our Thursday night's is a big deal for us so we were shocked but we still understand," said Chris Johnson, Tinder Box general manager.

"I was, both reactions, gut punch but respect. In the end it's going to be hard to make a lot of decisions for not only the city but personally," said

Patti Griffin, Alternative Fuel Coffee House Owner.

Despite the cancellation, people continue look up and try to find ways to to bring customers downtown.

"When one door closes, another one opens kind of thing and for us it's now, what are we going to do for Thursday's," said Johnson. "We've already started reaching out to our weekend musicians to see if they wanted to make it a Thursday, Friday, Saturday night gig, instead of just a Friday, Saturday night gig."

Nielsen hopes people continue to support Rapid City's small businesses despite the cancellation of the summer staple and says he's excited to plan for next year.

The Summer Night's board says their ready to reach out to band for 2021 and focus on some new ideas.