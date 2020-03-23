COVID-19 won't peak in South Dakota for several months

South Dakota won’t see COVID-19 peak until possibly June and close to a third of the state’s population could be infected.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says the peak of the COVID-19 virus won't happen until sometime in May or possibly June. (KOTA TV)

That’s according to Gov. Kristi Noem, who spoke in a news conference Monday morning. “We won’t peak until May, possibly early June,” Noem said.

“Our model suggests up to 30 percent could get infected. That’s literally tens of thousands of people in our state,” Noem said.

The governor was quick to stress that about 80 percent of those infected will have little to no symptoms. However … “Common sense still needs to prevail,” the governor said. “We know this is not just a two-week event.”

Symptoms (fever, coughing, difficulty breathing) could appear anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure to the coronavirus.

If you develop symptoms:

• Call your health care provider immediately and tell them about any recent travel or exposure.

• Individuals who are concerned that they have COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider via phone before going to a clinic or hospital to prevent spread in healthcare facilities.

• Avoid contact with other people.

• Follow the directions of your healthcare provider and public health officials.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

