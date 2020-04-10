COVID-19 'hot spot' prompts public health emergency in Minnehaha County

Coronavirus cases in South Dakota are up substantially this week, with the last 24-hour report period seeing the biggest increase, 89.

Previously, Wednesday was the single highest day with 73 cases. Thursday the state added 54. South Dakota has 536 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The virus is now in 34 of South Dakota's 66 counties.

The virus is gripping Minnehaha County, which accounts for 352 of the state's 536 COVID-19 victims. Of that 352, only 56 have reportedly recovered.

Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls is the hot spot. Gov. Kristi Noem says there are 190 COVID-19 cases tied to the plant; six of them requiring medical attention.

This prompted the state to declare a public health emergency in Minnehaha County. "It is appropriate for the situation we are in," the governor said during a news conference Friday morning.

With the emergency measure, the state will have more authority to intervene in situations where a person is not complying with self-quarantining measures.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon says the state so far only had one issue with a person not complying and that case was not related to Smithfield Foods or Minnehaha county. That was in Lyman County.

Noem stressed that South Dakota is still in a good position to keep a lid on COVID-19; mostly due to support from the public in staying home when possible and social distancing.

Pennington County added one new case; with the number of those who have recovered staying the same at five. No other West River county had an increase in coronavirus cases.

Statewide, only 29 people have had to be hospitalized and the number of reported deaths is just six. Another 177 people have recovered from the virus. The state also reports 7,111 people have been tested for COVID-19.

In Wyoming, there are 239 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19; with another 81 probable cases. Nearly half of the victims, 105, have recovered and the state has not reported any deaths.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control, the South Dakota Department of Health or the Wyoming Department of Health.

