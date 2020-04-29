Many organizations have been impacted by COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many organizations like the Black Hills Area Habitat For Humanity.

Executive director, Scott Engmann, says contributions were down about 75% this last month.

Engmann says there are eight projects in the works, with one active home that they're working on, but since the organization is following social distancing protocols, volunteers were taken off the job sites.

Now, only paid employees remain.

And even with the pandemic stretching on, the need for housing hasn't diminished; in fact, it's more vital than ever.

"Again, the housing need hasn't stopped. The last housing needs assessment shows a need for over 3,500 affordable homes like habitat does. So we need to get these homes going and need to get them completed as quickly as we can so families can purchase their affordable homes," says Engmann.

When volunteers are allowed back on the job sites, they will still cut down on the usual number of workers to keep a safe social distance.

The organization also launched a campaign called #thankful for home.

This is where you can post a picture or video of something in your home that you're thankful for.