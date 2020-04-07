COVID-19 could very well impact tourism season here in the Black Hills

Tourism is a key to South Dakota's economy, but with COVID-19, it could mean fewer people visiting.

President and CEO of Destination Rapid City Dan Senftner says each summer they see more than 300,000 people.

"To take this thing a step at a time. And I think staying positive is what we really need to do," says Senftner.

Senftner says once the virus is over, he believes people will again return to the Black Hills.

"I mean, we can only be sheltered and held back for so long. We know we got to walk our way through this, but when it's over, lookout," says Senftner.

Though there are many uncertainties Destination Rapid City continues preparing for the summer.

"Maintaining everything so when things are ready to go, we will be ready with it," says Senftner.

And like many other popular spots, the doors at the Journey Museum are currently closed.

"Our tour group operators and vendors want to come to the Black Hills. They want to come to visit this area. Most of the groups that we had early in the summer have already moved their schedules to later in the summer," says the executive director for the Journey Museum, Troy Kilpatrick.

Kilpatrick says this summer's tourism season won't be like past ones, but they have to get used to the new normal.

"Focused on making sure that the Journey Museum and learning center can be sustainable once we get through COVID-19. The reality is that we're not going to have the traffic that we had last year. And we're not going to have the same amount of incomes coming in," says Kilpatrick.

Staying positive and focusing on the community is what Kilpatrick believes is key.