COVID-19 continues to spread through South Dakota, Wyoming

South Dakota has 10 more positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the current number of infected to 68; still mostly East River. In Wyoming, that number is 82.

Minnehaha County now has 21 cases; while West River Pennington remains with just three; Lawrence with two; and one each in Meade, Todd and Lyman counties.

Of the positive cases, 26 people have already recovered; and one death was reported. Another 2,592 people have tested negative.

South Dakota at this time doesn’t have any pending tests. Gov. Kristi Noem earlier this week estimated they would be down to zero pending by Monday. At the same time, there were reports that supplies needed to conduct tests had been diverted to higher priority areas; so we don’t know if there are people who should be tested but are not getting it done.

As of Saturday morning, Wyoming had 82 positive cases of the coronavirus; out of 1,203 tested.

The spread of COVID-19 in Wyoming is statewide, with the most cases popping up in Freemont and Laramie counties. Sheridan has six (two in the last 24 hours), while Johnson has five; and Campbell and Goshen each have one.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control, the South Dakota Department of Health or the Wyoming Department of Health.

