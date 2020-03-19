COVID-19 'community spread' in Wyoming

Wyoming has 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in five counties as of Thursday morning. That’s according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The first confirmed case was in Sheridan County and since then the virus has spread to Fremont, Laramie, Park and Teton counties.

The virus is now considered community spread in Wyoming. In Fremont County, one infected person was linked to seven more cases.

Various Wyoming media outlets are also reporting that F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne also has a case of COVID-19.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control or the Wyoming Department of Health.

