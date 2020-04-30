COVID-19 claims 4 more people in Minnehaha County

Four more people in Minnehaha County reportedly died due to COVID-19, bringing South Dakota's death toll to 17.

South Dakota now has 2,449 coronavirus cases overall; an increase of 71 in the last day. Fifty-four of those cases were in Minnehaha County, still the epicenter for the virus.

West River, a new case was reported in Stanley County which now has seven infections.

The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus has gone up to 76; while the number of people who recovered is now at 1,573.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.