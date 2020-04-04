COVID-19 cases surpass 200 mark in South Dakota

South Dakota has surpassed the 200 mark for positive cases of COVID-19, now at 212 across the state; with four deaths.

State Representative Bob Glanzer died Friday. His death was announced by his son via Facebook. Glanzer was from Huron. His death and that of a Sioux Falls elder care facility resident have not been added to the state data because the state first needs a death record to be filed. The other two are a Pennington County man in his 60s; and a woman from Beadle County.

So far, only 19 people have been hospitalized for the virus; and 76 have already recovered. Also, 5,012 people have tested negative; with one test still pending.

In a news conference Friday, Gov. Kristi Noem said computer models point to the peak of infections for COVID-19 won’t materialize until mid to late June; and that the recommended restrictions many people have made part of their current lifestyle will have to continue well into August.

Minnehaha County is hit the hardest with more than a third of the state’s victims, 81. Beadle County appears to be somewhat stabilized, remaining at 21.

West River counties continue to stay at previous levels – nine in Lawrence, six in Pennington and one each in Fall River, Meade, Todd and Lyman counties.

The virus has not spread to any new counties. It remains in 31 of the state’s 66 counties.

Wyoming has 187 positive cases of COVID-19, according to that state’s Department of Health website Saturday morning. No deaths have been reported.

Wyoming has issued several orders related to the pandemic. Please review them at this link: COVID-19 Orders and Guidance.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control, the South Dakota Department of Health or the Wyoming Department of Health.

