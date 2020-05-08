CONSTRUCTION NEWS: Work to begin on East North Street

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says pavement repair work will begin on East North Street in Rapid City on Tuesday, May 12.

Work includes concrete pavement, curb and gutter, and spall repair in both the north and southbound lanes of East North Street and at the I-90 Exit 60 eastbound off-ramp.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane on East North Street and the I-90 off ramp will be narrowed.

Work is expected to be complete on June 4.

The overall completion date of this project is Sept.18, 2020.

Tru-Form Construction is the prime contractor of this $831,000 project.

For complete road construction information, visit safetravelusa.com/sd or dial 511.