CDC gives $4.5 million to South Dakota to fight coronavirus

South Dakota will get $4,567,500 from the Centers for Disease Control to support its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is part of an overall $560 million funding to state and local jurisdictions trying to keep a lid on the coronavirus.

"State and local health departments are on the front lines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work," said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

"CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress. President Donald Trump and his entire administration will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy," Azar added.

"Our state, local, tribal and territorial public health partners are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. The action we are taking today will continue to support their efforts to increase public health capacity where it's needed most," said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, M.D. "These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate spread of the virus in communities across the country."

March 6, the president signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020. The supplemental contains $8.3 billion government-wide, with resources directed for grants or cooperative agreements to states, localities, territories, and tribes to accelerate planning and operational readiness for COVID-19 preparedness and response.

