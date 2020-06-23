CARES Act will provide millions for cities and counties

Governor Kristi Noem announced yesterday that the CARES Act will provide 200 million dollars for South Dakota cities and counties to apply for to help them make it through the pandemic.

Cities and counties across South Dakota have struggled financially during the pandemic due to increased costs for public safety ... personal protective equipment and other expenses.

The money was split up using the US Census by the Federal Treasury Department.

Rapid City has the option to apply for up to 17 and a half million dollars and Pennington County can apply for 7 and a half million.

"We went out to all of the cities and counties and looked at what their potential costs were in the last several months, talked to them about what kind of response they had to put on the ground, what kind of law enforcement or public safety measures they had to incorporate, what they spent on PPE, delivering that to folks, putting people up in shelters," said South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

"We work with people in the community so it's a direct impact on the county, we've spent a lot of dollars on personal protective equipment, the PPE, so it'll be helpful to recover some of those costs," said Kevin Thom, Pennington County sheriff.

City Administrators, mayors and sheriffs are asking a lot of questions in regard to how the money can be used and how it will help boost their communities.