CA wildfires remind us to firewise our homes

Wildfires are aggressively spreading in the Los Angeles area and, like California, Western South Dakota is no stranger to wildfires.

Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey describes the fire in California as a "high-impact, rapidly expanding incident."

Harvey stressed that wildfires are NOT a seasonal event. He also said that, historically, some of the larger incidents in Western South Dakota have fallen out of the traditional summer months and instead in the "shoulder season."

Harvey says that firewising a home is to communities of all sizes.

In our smaller communities, again, they all have access to and continue to have access through our state or federal partners as far as assistance in firewising around those communities, and a lot of that has gone on here and will continue to do so. It's just something that needs to be monitored all of the time

Harvey says that this is a good reminder for homeowners to inspect their property to make sure that it is as safe as possible. More information can be found here Firewise Infomation