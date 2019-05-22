Businesses close due to power outage, Hill City restaurant remains open

Due to heavy snow and rain, people around Hill City don't have power, which caused many businesses to close their doors on Wednesday.

Dairy Twist in Hill City was still open for business though.

Owner Karen Moore says they received numerous phone calls Wednesday morning.

People asked if they were open and if they were serving food.

Moore says she originally had no intentions of opening, but she wanted to give people without power somewhere to grab some grub.

"We've been here and owned this for 24 years, and we have awesome customers. We also own the cabins, and our kids all own cabins. They have no power, no water, no phones. And they all need food," Karen Moore, owner of Dairy Twist.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Black Hills Energy was working on restoring power for about 4,900 customers across the Hills.