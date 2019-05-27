Is the wet weather affecting the start of tourism season for businesses?

With this Spring being a wet one, with a heavy late season of snow, businesses are noticing some slight changes with their tourism numbers.

Memorial Day tends to mark the start of the tourism season for several Rapid City businesses.

It's the busiest day out of the year for Comfort Suites Hotel on North Elk Vale Road. But this year's wet weather conditions are causing a slow down for business.

Though the hotel is 90 percent booked, calls over the holiday weekend led to 10 room cancellations

"Due to the weather we've been having a lot of our cancellations when we probe our guests and find out why they're canceling it's usually because they're worried about the weather."

Diehl said there is more competition this year because there are more hotels. Therefore, rates are lower this year to attract more guests.

Weather conditions are challenging main attractions too like Crazy Horse Memorial.

Despite the wet rainy weather and the weather caution signs throughout the site, thousands of tourists are still coming to see Crazy Horse.

According to the CEO, Jadwiga Ziolkowski, sales have not been declining but, there have been more requests for re-admission tickets.

On Monday, employees handed out about 100 re-admission tickets allowing tourists to come back anytime in the next three days.

"They're disappointed they can't see the mountain. And people who are driving in foreign areas anyway that's difficult for them. But you know, we are still doing very well today cause we still have our tour groups coming in. We still have everything open and none of our tour buses have said they are not coming," Ziolkowski said.

Ziolkowski said she is not worried about future weather changes affecting business because that's just the nature of South Dakota.