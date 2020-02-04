Burning slash piles could be needed in the Black Hills

Frank Carroll, the managing partner of Professional Forest Management a private forest management company, says they do a lot of management like cutting down and thinning trees that end up creating slash piles.

Carroll says If they are not disposed of before the heat hits, it could be fuel for a fire.

He says that the Custer area needs to be burning more than 40 thousand slash piles a year to help reduce fuels in the forests.

"Custer's been extremely aggressive in fuel management and they've done a really good job and working with the federal, state, local agencies, and private parties," said Carroll.

