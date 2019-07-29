Burglary suspect arrested in Rapid City

A Wanblee man is arrested, charged with burglary of a business on the 2600 block of East Saint Andrew Street in Rapid City.

When police responded to a call about a possible burglary Sunday night, they say they spotted Ross Bettleyoun, 67, sitting in a vehicle in that business’ parking lot. According to police, while he was being detained he started to fight, forcing police to tase him. Bettleyoun was then put in a WRAP safety restraint device because he continued to struggle.

Besides burglary, Bettleyoun faces charges for vandalism, obstruction and possession of burglary tools.

