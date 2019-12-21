Bureau of Indian Education separated from the Bureau of Indian Affairs in 2020 fiscal year

Starting in the fiscal new year, the Bureau of Indian Education will be separated from the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The decision made my congress, will allow more independence on budget needs, allowing the Bureau of Indian Education to have control over budget needs opposed to the Bureau of Indian Affairs setting the budget.

Indian Affairs Consultant John Forkenbrock said its a good thing in terms of budgeting and operational support for South Dakota schools.

Forkenbrock said treaty responsibilities that were signed hundreds of years ago promised Indian education in schools and it's important to give students the opportunity to retain their heritage.

"We have to think outside the box a little bit here and see how well this works. If it doesn't work as well as it should, we might want to think about in the future breaking out the Indian education totally from the bureau. Setting up a school board made up of maybe two members of congress from the house and two members of congress from the senate and tribal people on the board, and let them set policy... let them set the budget," said Forkenbrock.

The proposed budget for the 2020 fiscal year for Bureau of Indian Education was around $900 million -- and although the number increased from last years budget, Forkenbrock said the amount is still not enough to do necessary improvements.

