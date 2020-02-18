Bunker Labs guides veterans in starting their own businesses

Bunker Labs introduces military veterans or their spouses to entrepreneurship information and networking advice. This summer, Bunker Labs in Rapid City will also provide mentoring and a 6-month free work space. On their website, Bunkerslab.org, veterans can launch and test their business ideas online for free.

"I own my business as well, so it's kind of passing off hey I wish I had known about this before I went and started my own business, because it could really make sure what you think your business is, is actually what it going to turn out to be," said John Schneider, one of the city leaders of Bunker Labs.

Bunker Labs encourages any veteran and veteran's spouse who are interested in starting a business to come to their events. Their next event is on March 18th, featuring Senator Mike Rounds as a guest speaker.