Brothers charged with kidnapping Rapid City woman

Two brothers face federal kidnapping charges in the disappearance of a Rapid City woman who later turned up with severe injuries at a Nebraska hospital last month.

Esther Wolfe was reported missing July 14th by family members. A week later she was being treated for broken ribs and a fractured jaw at the emergency room in Chadron, Neb.

According to federal court documents, Jesse Sierra and his brother Dustin are accused of kidnapping the 21-year-old woman and holding her against her will on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

In the criminal complaint filed Tuesday, Rapid City police interviewed Wolfe’s family members who told investigators that Esther knew Jesse Sierra was going to be released from jail in Colorado and was afraid.

According to court documents, Jesse Sierra found Wolfe at Rapid City’s Hilton Garden Inn where she works and that he persisted in having her come with him. Wolfe told investigators Sierra and his brother Dustin then took her against her will to the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Court documents also reveal Wolfe told authorities that she was assaulted multiple times by Jesse Sierra while in Oglala and that she was beaten to the point of unconsciousness, sexually assaulted and tied up with Christmas lights.

The criminal complaint also states that Wolfe left behind several clues for investigators to find during her ordeal including her missing shoe and her niece’s cell phone. According to the indictment, FBI agents searched the property in Oglala and located evidence corroborating Wolfe’s statement.

Jesse Sierra was arrested in Nebraska last month and a warrant was issued for his transfer to the Pennington County jail to face federal charges. His brother Dustin is currently in custody in Rapid City.

