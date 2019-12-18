Bridging the racial gap in the judicial system

A step was made Wednesday to help bridge the gap between native and non-natives relationship when it comes to the judicial system.

More than a dozen community members and judicial system workers, including state attorney Mark Vargo, sat down for a training about how to help Native Americans without criminalizing them.

I Am Legacy center hosted this three-day training and brought in two trainers from California.

Senior Training Coordinator Ozzie Cruz said with case loads piling up on desks for judicial employees to work on it can be a burden.

However, he wanted to remind these employees to not let the heavy load prevent them from creating welcoming spaces and establishing a relationship with the community.

Cruz says trust needs to be built between natives and non-natives.

However Cruz said first "you acknowledge that there has been historical trauma, oppression and that it still is a reality today for many people. But I believe that by offering training such as this to bring in those folks that are working with systems and are working with communities to be able to offer these teachings as a way to bridge that gap."

Cruz said more needs to be done to help eliminate the disparities among races and ethnicities, especially when it comes to those who are incarcerated.