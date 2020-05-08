Bridge work to start in Rapid City

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says bridge work will begin on Highway 16B in the east and westbound lanes near the intersection of Highway 79 on May 11. This is near East Catron Blvd and Cambell St. in Rapid City.

Work includes shoulder strengthening, new median pavement, new approach slabs and pavement to improve the ride over the bridge.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane with work expected to be complete by July 7.

The overall completion date of this project is July 17, 2020.

PCIRoads, LLC. of St. Michael, Minnesota is the prime contractor on this $1.7 million project.

For complete road construction information, visit safetravelusa.com/sd or dial 511.