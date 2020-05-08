Bridge work starts this week on I-90 near Sturgis

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says bridge work will begin in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Sturgis on Tuesday, May 12.

Work includes shoulder strengthening along with new approach slabs and pavement.to improve the ride over the bridge.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane with a reduced speed limit of 45 mph when workers are present and 65 mph during off-work times.

The contractor expects work to be complete by June 18.

The overall completion date of this project is July 17, 2020.

PCIRoads, LLC. of St. Michael, Minnesota is the prime contractor on this $1.7 million project.

For complete road construction information, visit safetravelusa.com/sd or dial 511.