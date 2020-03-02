Brewhouse and high-end grocery coming to Deadwood

A new brewery and high-end grocery is under construction on Sherman Street in Deadwood.

Owners say the Jacobs Brewhouse and Grocer will have a variety of wines and craft beers.

The original building was a grocery store from 1895.

Once complete, the building will be a high-end brewhouse, specialty foods grocery, and a bakery.

The old elevator will be turned into a wine cellar and the grocery will be French themed. The owners say there is nothing like this in Deadwood.

"You'll be able to go into the grocery side and pick out things for a charcuterie board, whether they are great meats or cheeses and things like that," said Scott Jacobs, co-owner of Jacobs Brewhouse and Grocer. "You can come get a beer or a glass of wine or a bottle of wine and go back to your table. that doesn't exist here. You can bring it back to you hotel room and things like that. These are ideas that we got from traveling around the world."

Jacobs hopes the Brewhouse and grocery will be open in the middle of this upcoming April.