Spire Hockey purchases majority interest in Rush: Committed to Rapid City

Majority interest in the Rapid City Rush hockey team has been purchased by North Carolina based Spire Hockey, which is part of the larger Spire Sports and Entertainment group. Spire is based just north of Charlotte, NC.

Spire Hockey ownership confirms the purchase with KOTA/KEVN-TV today.

Rush ownership tells us Spire Hockey is committed to Rapid City.

The Rush are an affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes of the NHL.

Spire initially purchased a minority interest in the Rush in early 2019.

Scott Mueller retained Rush majority ownership, prior to Thursday's purchase. .

Spire tells us they have also now bought the Greenville, South Carolina "Swamp Rabbits" franchise, with that purchase also approved Thursday by the ECHL

The Rush's contract with the Civic Center Arena in Rapid City runs for a couple more years.

The Rush recently extended the contract of Daniel Tetrault as the Head Coach of the Rush. Tetrault also serves as the teams Director of Hockey Operations.

Public records show there's no indictment yet filed in regards to allegations that a former employee embezzled from the team under the old ownership---prior to when Spire began running the Rush..

Spire ownership spoke enthusiastically about the future of the Rush. They say they're looking forward to the upcoming Rush season and excited to continue moving forward with last years success in Rapid City.