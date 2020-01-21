Brace yourself, spring flooding is expected

Weather data indicates the risk for spring flooding again in South Dakota is high.

The state last year recorded the highest amount of precipitation on record and suffered widespread flooding.

Mike Gillispie is a state climatologist for the National Weather Service. Gillespie said that after a wet fall, rivers and the ground are already saturated with water. If the trend continues through the winter and spring, it could spell another year of flooding.

The state led the nation in unplanted farm acres last year due to the flooding.

